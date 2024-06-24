Fife hotel sold to company making first venture into Scottish market
Balgeddie House Hotel in Glenrothes has been sold by Solley Hotels to Smar Hotels & Leisure Ltd, marking the new owner’s first venture into Scotland.
The long-established, 33-bedroom hotel with spa, indoor pool and two function suites was sold in an off-market deal through the specialist hotels team at Colliers after inviting offers. This is the firm’s latest deal for the family-owned hotel group after disposing of the Kings Manor Hotel, in Edinburgh last month.
Balgeddie House Hotel last changed hands in 2003. The addition of the Nairn function suite with a 220-capacity, along with the views of the Lomond Hills from its four acres of grounds, cemented its reputation as a popular venue for weddings and events, as well as being a popular base for business guests. The hotel had been trading under the Best Western brand, and the sale leaves Solley Hotels with one final venue, Pitbauchlie House Hotel in Dunfermline which is also up for sale.
Sam Surani, who also owns the Manor Hotel in Exmouth, said: “This is a very exciting time for us stepping into the Scottish market. Balgeddie House Hotel is already a strong business with lots of loyal customers using the venue’s facilities regularly. We’re looking forward to seeing how we can enhance the offering for our customers, creating a wonderful experience in the impressive Scottish location.”
Julian Troup, head of hotels agency at Colliers handled the deal. He said: “We’re pleased to have managed the confidential sale of another outstanding Scottish hotel asset. The Balgeddie generated competing bids from buyers based in Scotland and further afield as it’s a very well-known hotel and hospitality business in the region. It is an excellent purchase for Smar Hotels & Leisure Limited in their first venture into Scotland.”
Edinburgh-headquartered legal firm Lindsays advised Solley Hotels on both the Balgeddie House and Kings Manor transactions.
Kenny Gray, a partner in the commercial property team, said: “Solley Hotels have a great business and we are very pleased to be working alongside them. The sale of Balgeddie House - and the interest in it - highlights very real demand from private and corporate investors keen to extend their reach into Scotland’s independent hotel market.”
