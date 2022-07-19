Fife hotel ties up deal with family run supplier for fresh fruit and veg

The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links, now owned by the Wallace family who also run Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, has tied up a deal with the Wood family.

Malcolm and Arlene Wood, together with their sons Matthew and Nathan, run Fresh Express Produce which supplies fruit and vegetables to the trade.

Their sister business, The Real Fresh Chip Co, supplies fresh hand cut chips.

Chef Roberta Drummond pictured with Matthew (left) and Malcolm Wood

Both businesses already supply Pettycur Bay’s Horizons Restaurant.

Now, with The Old Manor Hotel looking to build up its local dining offer, and keen to promote its food provenance, Mr Wood is delighted to have been asked to become one of its key suppliers.

He said: “We’ve always tried our very best to supply Horizons at Pettycur Bay with the highest quality, locally grown produce, along with our fresh chips which are sourced within the UK using British varieties of potato.

“It’s fantastic to continue this long running relationship at The Old Manor.

“In terms of food miles, we keep everything to a minimum. If we can source it locally, and it’s of a suitable high quality, we will supply it to our customers.”

Roberta Drummond, from Leven, who is head chef at The Old Manor said; “As a chef I am only as good as my ingredients, and rely on Fresh Express Produce to consistently supply me with the very best that Fife’s larder has to offer.

“The fresh chips save so much time and taste amazing. Customer feedback has been really good.

“The world class strawberries from Blacketyside Farm certainly come in handy for my luxury afternoon teas. At the height of the season we are using hundreds a week,” added Roberta.

The hotel has enjoyed a spin-off from The Open with a number of spectators making it their bases to travel to the 150th championship.

Heidi Orr, general manager, said: “We were very busy last week with several American visitors staying which was great to see. Scotland, and particularly, the East Neuk, is back in business.