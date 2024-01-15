Fife hotel unveils cold water wellness retreat led by Olympic silver medallist

A luxury hotel in Fife is launching its first ever cold water wellness retreat with Olympic silver medallist, Keri-anne Payne - and it comes with a four-figure price tag.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, in St Andrews hosts the three-day event from May 4-6 featuring wellness workshops and retreats, and open water dips across beaches, lochs and tidal pools.

Packages also include access to treatments at the hotel’s Kohler Waters Spa, nutritious meals and the option to book a one to one training session with the 10k open water Olympian. Single occupancy deals stars from £1,235, with double occupancy from £985 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keri-anne said: “There are loads of incredible benefits to cold water immersion and this retreat is a fantastic opportunity for both new and experienced dippers.”

The cold water wellness retreat comes to the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Keri-Anne will lead the cold water dips which will explore up to five open water spaces including a sunrise dip on the breathtaking beaches of Fife, immerse in the invigorating waters of an iconic Scottish loch, or the rejuvenation of the cold water under a historic castle