Fife hotel unveils cold water wellness retreat led by Olympic silver medallist

A luxury hotel in Fife is launching its first ever cold water wellness retreat with Olympic silver medallist, Keri-anne Payne - and it comes with a four-figure price tag.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, in St Andrews hosts the three-day event from May 4-6 featuring wellness workshops and retreats, and open water dips across beaches, lochs and tidal pools.

Packages also include access to treatments at the hotel’s Kohler Waters Spa, nutritious meals and the option to book a one to one training session with the 10k open water Olympian. Single occupancy deals stars from £1,235, with double occupancy from £985 per person.

Keri-anne said: “There are loads of incredible benefits to cold water immersion and this retreat is a fantastic opportunity for both new and experienced dippers.”

The cold water wellness retreat comes to the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)The cold water wellness retreat comes to the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)
The cold water wellness retreat comes to the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Keri-Anne will lead the cold water dips which will explore up to five open water spaces including a sunrise dip on the breathtaking beaches of Fife, immerse in the invigorating waters of an iconic Scottish loch, or the rejuvenation of the cold water under a historic castle

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at the Old Course Hotel, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Keri-anne Payne to further enrich the holistic wellness experiences available at the Old Course Hotel, bringing a new element to our offering and allowing guests to explore cold water therapy whilst celebrating our beautiful surroundings.”

