Fife hotel wins AA award for best guest accommodation in Scotland

A popular Fife hotel has been named the best guest accommodation in Scotland according to the AA.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
The Crusoe, run by Rachel and Graham Bucknall, has won the award for Best Guest Accommodation in Scotland in the AA's B&B Awards 2023. (pic:submitted)The Crusoe, run by Rachel and Graham Bucknall, has won the award for Best Guest Accommodation in Scotland in the AA's B&B Awards 2023. (pic:submitted)
The Crusoe, run by Rachel and Graham Bucknall, has won the award for Best Guest Accommodation in Scotland in the AA's B&B Awards 2023. (pic:submitted)

The Crusoe in Lower Largo has won the title of Guest Accommodation of the Year for Scotland in the AA B&B Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate the very best of Britain’s B&Bs with categories for the friendliest B&B, Inn of the Year, Guest Accommodation of the Year and Breakfast of the Year.

The historic premises, which overlooks the village’s harbour, reopened last year following a massive refurbishment programme.

Rachel Bucknall, director, who runs The Crusoe with husband Graham, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our team and we are so delighted to receive this award. Having take on The Crusoe in the summer of 2021, during Covid restrictions and after a really tough 18 months, this recognition really means a lot.”

In their review of the premises, the AA inspector said: “The beach and sea come right up to certain bedrooms which are all extremely well appointed with many luxurious extras provided as standard. Award-winning food is served in the wonderful restaurant or downstairs in the bar and courtyard area overlooking the harbour. Locally sourced provenance is cooked with care, thought and imagination with a wonderful breakfast to give the guest the best possible start to their day.”

The Crusoe was just one of two Scottish B&Bs to feature in the winners list. The other was Craig Adam in Castle Douglas which won Breakfast of the Year for Scotland.

