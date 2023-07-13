Fife hotel wins AA award for best guest accommodation in Scotland
The Crusoe in Lower Largo has won the title of Guest Accommodation of the Year for Scotland in the AA B&B Awards 2023.
The awards celebrate the very best of Britain’s B&Bs with categories for the friendliest B&B, Inn of the Year, Guest Accommodation of the Year and Breakfast of the Year.
The historic premises, which overlooks the village’s harbour, reopened last year following a massive refurbishment programme.
Rachel Bucknall, director, who runs The Crusoe with husband Graham, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our team and we are so delighted to receive this award. Having take on The Crusoe in the summer of 2021, during Covid restrictions and after a really tough 18 months, this recognition really means a lot.”
In their review of the premises, the AA inspector said: “The beach and sea come right up to certain bedrooms which are all extremely well appointed with many luxurious extras provided as standard. Award-winning food is served in the wonderful restaurant or downstairs in the bar and courtyard area overlooking the harbour. Locally sourced provenance is cooked with care, thought and imagination with a wonderful breakfast to give the guest the best possible start to their day.”
The Crusoe was just one of two Scottish B&Bs to feature in the winners list. The other was Craig Adam in Castle Douglas which won Breakfast of the Year for Scotland.