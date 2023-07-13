The Crusoe, run by Rachel and Graham Bucknall, has won the award for Best Guest Accommodation in Scotland in the AA's B&B Awards 2023. (pic:submitted)

The Crusoe in Lower Largo has won the title of Guest Accommodation of the Year for Scotland in the AA B&B Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate the very best of Britain’s B&Bs with categories for the friendliest B&B, Inn of the Year, Guest Accommodation of the Year and Breakfast of the Year.

The historic premises, which overlooks the village’s harbour, reopened last year following a massive refurbishment programme.

Rachel Bucknall, director, who runs The Crusoe with husband Graham, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our team and we are so delighted to receive this award. Having take on The Crusoe in the summer of 2021, during Covid restrictions and after a really tough 18 months, this recognition really means a lot.”

In their review of the premises, the AA inspector said: “The beach and sea come right up to certain bedrooms which are all extremely well appointed with many luxurious extras provided as standard. Award-winning food is served in the wonderful restaurant or downstairs in the bar and courtyard area overlooking the harbour. Locally sourced provenance is cooked with care, thought and imagination with a wonderful breakfast to give the guest the best possible start to their day.”