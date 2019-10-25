Fife hotel wins award for best providing best experiences

The Old Course Hotel has received the International Association of Golf Tour Operators’ Hotel Experience of the Year Award for Scotland.

The Hotel Experience of the Year Award recognises hotels around the world that have delivered the best possible experience for visiting golf travellers over the past year.

More than 700 golf tour operators worldwide voted for one hotel and one golf course in 25 leading golf destinations worldwide with the winners announced during a Gala Dinner on the final night of the International Golf Travel Market in Marrakech, Morocco.

General manager Helen McBride says: “We are delighted to have been named the IAGTO Hotel Experience of the Year Award for Scotland. Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team involved in delivering impeccable service to our guests.”

The prestigious AA Five Red Star-awarded hotel has 144 rooms including 35 suites.