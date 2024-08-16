Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A traditional Sunday lunch roast is enjoying a resurgence at The Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links.

The long-standing venue was bought by the Wallace family, who own Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, in 2021.

They have carried out full upgrades across the hotel, including its bedrooms and common areas. Having revived its trade in weddings, afternoon teas, and golfing short breaks, it’s now turned its attention to “beefing up” Sunday Lunch , with a new product called Sunday Roast Sunday.

Every Sunday, from 12 noon, The Old Manor provides a roast dinner, with home-made Yorkshire puddings, herb roasted potatoes, seasonal veg, and a red wine jus served in the hotel’s beautiful Seaview conservatory restaurant, with its sweeping views across Lundin Links Golf Course, to the sea beyond.

The Sunday dinners have been revived at the The Old Manor Hotel. (Pic: submitted)

“We’re really pleased to unveil this new product,” said Steven Carleschi, operations manager at The Old Manor. “Since the hotel was acquired by the Wallace Family,we've been slowly and surely refining all our offers, bringing the hotel up to a new standard, whilst also making sure that we have the right people, in the right roles, to lead this business forward.”

“Our coastal hotel has masses of potential, and is in such a beautiful location – the perfect place at which to enjoy a traditional Roast Sunday Lunch, something which is enjoying a resurgence in popularity of late.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming guests on a Sunday. Our mouthwatering Roast is offered at an extremely affordable price so that people can get together with family and friends.”