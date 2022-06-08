Fife house prices: East of Kingdom leads way with 17.5% rise

The hugely popular part of the Kingdom recorded the highest rises in the ESPC’s report for May.

It covered the Kingdom, the Lothians and Perth.

The estate agent said prices continued to rise across its portfolio and said it had experienced a busy three months, resulting in an increase in the average selling price across all three areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest report gives a snapshot into the Fife housing market.

Between March and May 2022, the average selling price in these areas was £274,309 - that’s 5% up on the same period in 2021.

But, homes in East Fife saw a 17.5% rise to £289,561.

Elsewhere in Fife, the ESPC said two bed homes in Dunfermline offered some of the most affordable opportunities for buyers with an average selling price of £107,325 and two bed houses £134,590.

Offers over Home Report valuations are on the rise in Fife, underlining demand from buyers at a time of limited supply.

The largest increase came again inn East Fife at 6.6 percentage points up.

West Fife and Kinross recorded a 5.8 percentage point increase.

The average selling time for a home in Fife is now just 14 days - down from 21 last year.

Paul Hilton, chief executive of ESPC, said: “Three bed family homes have dominated the data this month, highlighting that home buyers may still be looking for additional space to accommodate a post-Covid lifestyle.