Fife housing association embraces new technology to drive customer feedback

An innovative digital tenant engagement platform is allowing customers to play an even greater role in the development of their landlord’s services.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 4:40 pm

Fife based Kingdom Housing Association has seen record levels of customer participation and engagement since adopting CX-Feedback from Glasgow-based Target Applications Ltd.

It is a real-time tenant feedback platform designed specifically for social housing providers.

The new technology has driven a record number of customer feedback rates.

It uses inclusive delivery methods, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to help social housing providers implement more efficient and more responsive feedback processes.

Matthew Busher, Kingdom’s interim director of housing, said: “Customer feedback and consultation is key to everything we do as we strive for customer service excellence.

“CX-Feedback allows our customers to quickly and easily engage with us and we’ve been really impressed with the customer response rates.

“The response rates to date have been much higher than we’ve achieved with similar surveys in the past, plus it’s faster and more cost-effective which means we can offer better service and value for money to our tenants.”

