Fife housing association shortlisted in five categories at Scottish Home Awards

Kingdom Housing Association has been shortlisted in five categories at the Scottish Home Awards. (pic: submitted)

Now in its seventeenth year, the Scottish Home Awards recognises excellence and innovation in the housing sector across 18 categories. This year, it received more than 130 entries, showcasing the diversity and innovation found in the country’s housing sector.

Kingdom has been shortlisted in the ‘Affordable Housing Development’ category for its projects at Gauldry and Glenrothes, the ‘Age Exclusive Development’ category for its work in Guardbridge, the ‘Excellence in Accessibility and Inclusion’ category for the dementia-friendly development at Primrose Place, Alloa, and for the ‘Housing Regeneration Project of the Year’ award for its homes at Queensgate, Glenrothes.

Tricia Hill, development director at the Kingdom Group, said: “I am delighted to have so many of our developments shortlisted at the Scottish Home Awards this year. At Kingdom our new build development programme allows us to make a real difference, delivering homes that meet a range of needs at affordable rents. We know that working closely with partners like Campion Homes we can do more and achieve more for our customers and our communities. Each of our shortlisted developments are very different with unique features that will benefit our customers; whether that’s class-leading energy efficiency found in our Passivhaus development at Gauldry or the dementia-friendly design elements at Primrose Place that allow customers to live independently in their own homes for longer.”

Kingdom Housing Association, part of the Kingdom Group, has also been selected as a finalist in the ‘Housing Association of the Year’ award.

Tom Barclay, Kingdom Group chief executive said: “It’s a real honour to be named as a finalist in so many diverse categories at the Scottish Home Awards. At Kingdom we know the positive impact high-quality affordable housing has on people’s lives and we work hard with our partners to deliver homes that are genuinely life-changing.”

Talking about being a finalist in the Housing Association of the Year category, Tom added: “Colleagues across the Kingdom Group work hard every day of the year to deliver an exceptional customer experience and being shortlisted for this award is a recognition of their dedication and commitment. The work we do is about so much more than bricks and mortar and I’m proud that our wraparound services help our customers and their families thrive, supporting our mission to provide more than a home.”