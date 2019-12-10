Fife housing associations explore ways of working together

Two Fife housing associations teamed up for a St Andrews Day event.

Kingdom and Ore Valley Housing Associations marked the special day in style at Kingdom’s second annual winter gathering at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy where the theme was ‘working together’.

George Zielinski from Grow Training, a coaching and training provider based in Lochgelly, brought fun, games and teamwork to the start of the event with memory training tips, team games, and collaborative working to solve a giant jigsaw puzzle.

After lunch, the children took part in a hugely popular arts and crafts session while the adults stayed in the main hall for more workshops on the benefits of collaborative working.

Max Scotto, Kingdom’s tenant participation officer, and Andy Walls, property maintenance manager, held discussions on repairs and customer expectations and,y updated guests on the progress of the association’s 40th anniversary tartan project.

Bill Banks, CEO, said: “The discussions between Kingdom and Ore Valley, on closer collaborative working, are progressing well.

“We have identified various arrangements that could improve services to customers and deliver future efficiencies.

“It is essential that we fully understand the priorities of our tenants and events like the winter gathering is part of the process that provides an opportunity to update tenants on what we are assessing and to obtain views on what is important to tenants”

Andrew Saunders, Ore Valley Group C EO added: “It was a very positive and enjoyable event.

“It was lovely to see the tenants from both organisations meeting and chatting, learning and working together while having fun in the process.

“We all hope that we can get together like this for future events and that the bond between the two organisations and their tenants continues to grow stronger.”