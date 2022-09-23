Fife housing group shortlisted across multiple categories at awards

The annual awards take place in Glasgow at the end of October.

With recognition for a broad range of entries including partnership working, leadership, groundbreaking homelessness initiatives, development of affordable housing, sustainability initiatives, regeneration, and communications, Kingdom has been able to demonstrate agility and resilience while maintaining and improving services through the last 12 months.

Bill Banks, chief executive said, “Being shortlisted for 16 submissions is a record for Kingdom, not only at the CIH Scotland Housing Awards - but for any awards.

Kingdom Housing Association will be well represented at next month's awards

“Being shortlisted is a fantastic achievement and credit goes to everyone across the Kingdom Group for their dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional work for our customers.”