Fife Housing Group decided to spread some Christmas spirit this year by having a ‘Christmas Carnival’ themed mobile event, visiting 13 local communities and distributing over £3,000 worth of prizes.

The ‘Christmas Carnival’ involved tenants and their families coming along to play some games with the chance of winning big-ticket items, including food and shopping vouchers, heated blankets and electric clothes dryers, all aimed at combatting the cold weather and helping tenants deal with the cost of living crisis.

The event was sponsored by Everwarm, one of the UK’s leading energy suppliers and a contractor for Fife Housing Group, and their generous donation meant that every tenant walked away with a prize.

Their support also means that the group can fund a further event in the new year to help even more tenants with the cost of living.

Despite the winter weather, spirits were high and lots of fun was had as tenants and their families queued to participate in the games and receive their prizes.

Fife Housing Group’s very own Santa Claus was also there to hand out selection boxes, kindly donated by fellow contractor Intona, and to listen to the children’s Christmas wishes.

Helen Miller, the Engagement Officer who led the event, commented: “This year we wanted to do something a bit different to help our tenants with the cost of Christmas and that’s where the idea of a carnival came from.

"I think both the kids and the adults had a lot of fun playing the games and the fact that we could give everyone a voucher or prize was amazing.

"Doing something nice for our our tenants, especially the kids, at this time of year is always a real highlight for me and I’d like to say a huge thank you to Everwarm and Intona for their support which was what really made all of this possible.”

The cost of living crisis is a key issue that Fife Housing Group wants to continue to address in its events and other activities.