Alistair Booth, chief executive and founder, said: “Our new office in Glenrothes is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.It signifies our commitment to growth and our readiness to support more businesses with quality HR services.”

The company’s headcount has seen significant growth, expanding from a full-time equivalent of 10 in January 2023 to a projected 17 by January 2024. Since October, The HR Booth has welcomed two new members to the team, with plans to fill four more roles.Added Alistair: “We are proud of our decade-long journey and are immensely grateful to our clients and the local community for their support. Our new office is just the beginning. We are well set up for a positive 2024 and beyond, ready to support more Fife, Scottish and UK businesses with our outsourced HR services.”