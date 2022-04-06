Fife ice cream business expands with new jobs to ramp up production

The family run Jannettas Gelateria in St Andrews has secured a new facility in Glenrothes to use a storage as the business seeks to ramp up production at its existing premises in the same industrial estate.

The expansion comes in a bid to meet retail demand as well as develop the wholesale side of the business.

The move has created two new jobs, with more expected in the future.

Owen Hazel pictured in Jannettas Gelateria in St Andrews

Jannettas produces ice cream at its shop in St Andrews, as well as at Queensway 1 in Glenrothes in busy months.

But, to meet demand from customers at its St Andrews and Dundee shops, it needs to ramp up production ahead of growing the wholesale side of the business.

There is currently huge demand for its ice cream, with footfall to both shops very high.

The Dundee shop, which opened in April last year, continues to go from strength to strength, whilst its original St Andrews shop has had a revamp.

Owen Hazel, managing director, said: “We’re putting in place the next stage of our expansion. The revamp of the St Andrews store has already seen an increase in footfall, with the queuing speed up by around 50 per cent, and the Dundee shop, on the waterfront, has seen huge demand too. We need to increase production!

“We’ve secured the lease of new premises from Fife Council’s economic development for a sizeable unit at Queensway 1, which will be a storage facility, enabling us to ramp up production at our existing unit there.

“Our plan over the coming months is to kit out the new unit, train our new team members, increase production for our shops, and gradually develop our wholesale reach, starting close to home.”

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, business and employability at Fife Council, said: “It is so encouraging that this long-established business is growing and developing its operations here in Fife.

“It’s exciting too, that now others from slightly further afield will have the opportunity to enjoy Jannettas’ wonderful range of award-winning ice cream!”

