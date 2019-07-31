Fife ice cream parlour launches competition to mark 100th anniversary

As part of their centenary celebrations, Brattesani’s Homemade Ice Cream at Anstruther Fish Bar have just launched an exciting competition to create a brand new flavour of ice cream.

Over the summer, customers are invited to submit their ideas for a brand new flavour on one of Brattesani’s very own ice cream design sheets. These can be picked up in-store or downloaded from the Anstruther Fish Bar Facebook page.

On September 16, the entries will be narrowed down to the three best flavours, as chosen by Brattesani’s ice cream experts. These will then go on a Facebook poll so that the public can help vote for the winner. The lucky winner will be contacted on September 23. They will get their dream ice cream made especially for them and be invited to Brattesani’s, with up to 10 friends, for a VIP ice cream sampling visit. They will also get a five litre tub of their own unique flavour to take home with them.

Since taking over the reins at the famous Anstruther Fish Bar and Brattesani’s Ice Cream parlour some 16 years ago, Alison and Robert Smith and family have continued to produce that unique vanilla ice cream that the popular Anstruther ice cream parlour was renowned for over the past 100 years.

