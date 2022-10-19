Novelli’s in the town’s High Street was named Dessert Outlet of the Year at The Food Awards Scotland 2022 last month for a second time.

The awards recognise the hard work and dedication of the teams from local establishments that continue to deliver great flavours and experiences to their customers.

Organisers say that all of the award finalists and winners have helped shape and build Scotland’s reputation of food.

The family team behind Novelli's - Ervin and Nova Gamble with son Cole and daughter Elise.

Nova Gamble, who runs Novelli’s with her husband Ervin, said: ‘’We are absolutely delighted to have won dessert outlet of the year at the Scottish business awards for the second year in a row.

"We always strive to be different from others and work hard to achieve this.

“We are extremely proud of our awesome team who are very involved in new ideas to keep driving the business forward as you can never get complacent.

“We have more exciting things to come this year.’’

Some of the Novelli's team at the awards night.

Novelli’s opened on Burntisland High Street in 2017.

The name is inspired by a mix of both Nova’s name and that of daughter Elise.

The business is well and truly family run with Nova, Ervin and children Cole and Elise all taking a hands on role, and things have been going from strength to strength over the past five years.

The ice cream parlour is now open seven days a week, the capacity of their pasteuriser has doubled from 16 pans to 32 to keep up with increasing demand and it has become a dog-friendly cafe.

Novelli’s prides itself on all 18 flavours being freshly handmade in-store on a daily basis and offering customers of all ages something to tempt them with a variety of different cones, wafers, sauces and toppings.

Nova added: “Our team is incredibly important to us and we really value their commitment, high standards and the excellent service they provide.”