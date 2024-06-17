Fife industrial zone to be ‘powerhouse of innovation’ in Forth Green Freeport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rejuvenated industrial zone in Fife is set to become a powerhouse of innovation and growth in Scotland’s burgeoning renewable energy sector.

Queensferry One, located in Rosyth, has been transformed from a historic military hub into a pivotal development site within the Forth Green Freeport. The naval dockyard site was bought in the late 1990s by Scarborough Muir Group (SMG), a joint venture between the Yorkshire-based property developer, Scarborough Group International, and Inverkeithing-based contractor, Muir Group.

Following planning permission for enabling works in 2003, SMG embarked on an extensive land remediation strategy to prepare the site for development. This included the challenging task of demolishing a bomb-proof bunker that had stored fuel for naval ships during wartime.

The bunker, comprising over one million tonnes of reinforced concrete, was broken up using explosives, and the resulting material repurposed as hardcore for various infrastructure projects throughout Fife. The works were completed in early 2023, laying the groundwork for the creation of up to 1.2 million square feet of employment space across 120 acres of land.

Simon McCabe is chief executive at Scarborough Group which has led the tr4ansformation of the site in Rosyth (Pic: Submitted)

With the designation of Special Tax Site status under the Forth Green Freeport, which became effective from 12 June 2024, Queensferry One is now ideally positioned to attract a diverse range of businesses, particularly those in the renewable energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Simon McCabe, chief executive at Scarborough Group, said: “Scotland's push towards a net-zero future is accelerating and, with significant renewable energy projects slated for development, the demand for high-quality, strategically-located industrial and logistics space is at an all-time high. Queensferry One offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses to establish a presence within the Forth Green Freeport, providing a flexible accommodation options tailored to their operational needs.”

The company said its the Forth Green Freeport initiative brings a wealth of opportunities not only for businesses but also for the local community.

Mr McCabe added: “Our focus is on providing a platform where businesses can thrive in a supportive and innovative environment. The combination of Queensferry One’s rich history, strategic location and Freeport benefits creates a compelling case for companies seeking to relocate or expand their operations in Scotland.”