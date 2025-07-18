Fife inn launches commemorative whisky to toast town’s historic Highland Games

A commemorative drink has been produced to mark a long established Fife Highland Games.

Lennox Harrower, owner of the historic Ceres Inn, released the whisky in honour of the town’s traditional event which was held at the end of last month.

Ceres Highland Games is hailed as the oldest free games in Scotland, dating back to 1314. The inn teamed up with Fife Whisky Company to produce the commemorative bottling. Drawn from a single cask, Linkwood 10-year-old single malt is a summery dram bursting with orchard fruits and vanilla, finishing with toasted marshmallows and that trademark Speyside spice.

The inn’s connection to the games is especially cherished - in 2020 it released of a commemorative gin to honoured the "games that never happened" during the pandemic.

The games’ roots stretch to the Battle of Bannockburn when villagers trained in archery at the Bow Butts - the same green where annual festivities now unfold.

The Ceres Inn is also leading sustainability efforts with the support of Business Gateway Fife. It has introduced energy-efficient kitchen equipment and secondary glazing, supported by Business Efficiency and SME Development Grants, both funded through the UK prosperity fund, which are key to its pursuit of net zero operations, without compromising the warmth and character of the Inn.

Alasdair Busby, Business Gateway Fife adviser, said: “Lennox’s passion for maintaining the inn at the heart of the community and his consideration of energy use and saving measures, will allow The Ceres Inn to remain central to village life and to foster even more Highland Games collaborations. Thanks to initiatives like these, The Ceres Inn remains not only a historical landmark but a modern model for rural enterprise.”