Fife lawyer set for top role with one of Scotland’s leading independent legal firms

A Fife lawyer is to take the top job with one of Scotland’s leading independent legal firms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Diamond, from Aberdour, will become managing partner of Lindsays on October 1.

He is a prominent property lawyer, currently as partner and head of residential property with the firm, with which he has been since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Diamond will succeed Alasdair Cummings, who is stepping aside after 14 years in the role, but will remain as a partner.

Andrew Diamond, from Aberdour, will become managing partner of Lindsays on October 1

He said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role. I am very much the continuity candidate, and, while in politics that may not always be viewed favourably, it is a good thing for Lindsays.

“We are clear in our identity as an independent firm, working with families and businesses. There will be no change to that. We will continue with steady, strategic growth on the same path as we have followed.

“Our culture at Lindsays is our greatest asset. Our people matter. We have the soul of a smaller firm but with all the benefits of scale. A big part of that is down to Alasdair’s leadership, for which we are all grateful.”