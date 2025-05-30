Fife lawyer set for top role with one of Scotland’s leading independent legal firms
Andrew Diamond, from Aberdour, will become managing partner of Lindsays on October 1.
He is a prominent property lawyer, currently as partner and head of residential property with the firm, with which he has been since 2012.
Mr Diamond will succeed Alasdair Cummings, who is stepping aside after 14 years in the role, but will remain as a partner.
He said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role. I am very much the continuity candidate, and, while in politics that may not always be viewed favourably, it is a good thing for Lindsays.
“We are clear in our identity as an independent firm, working with families and businesses. There will be no change to that. We will continue with steady, strategic growth on the same path as we have followed.
“Our culture at Lindsays is our greatest asset. Our people matter. We have the soul of a smaller firm but with all the benefits of scale. A big part of that is down to Alasdair’s leadership, for which we are all grateful.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.