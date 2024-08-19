Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury Fife hotel has been crowned Best Wedding Hotel in the World for the fifth time.

Balbirnie House Hotel has secured the title at the international Haute Grandeur Awards for a record-breaking fifth consecutive year.

The body which seeks to celebrate the best hotels on the planet has named the Markinch hotel as their top pick for weddings, in addition to naming it the Best Romantic Hotel in the World.

The team at the hotel has worked tirelessly to establish a reputation for throwing the very finest celebrations, with Gaynor Russell, head of weddings and events, saying “there are weddings and then there are Balbirnie Weddings”. In the past three years more than 500 couples have chosen Balbirnie has the venue for their special day.

The team of wedding planners at Balbirnie House Hotel are celebrating the latest award success. (Pic: Rachel Gillies Lifetime Photography)

Nicholas Russell, managing director, said: “I am once again astounded, as well as absolutely over the moon to have Balbirnie House recognised on a global level for an incredible fifth year.

"Each time our hard work and dedication is recognised in this manner, it spurs us on to work harder than ever before.

"I believe it’s our team’s dedication, innovation and true love of genuine hospitality which has allowed us to enjoy such success year-on-year.”

The awards are renowned for acknowledging outstanding accomplishments in providing consistently exceptional experiences within the global luxury hospitality sector.

Mr Russell said interest in the hotel from couples looking to tie the knot has never been higher; and as a response to both Balbirnie’s impressive reputation in addition to the mounting cost of living, the team have worked alongside key suppliers to create an essential wedding package which offers couples the opportunity to marry at the hotel for the very best possible value with celebrations costing a fraction of an average UK wedding on selected dates throughout spring 2025 and 2026.

Indeed, it is thanks to the continued success and innovation of the events, management and wider hotel teams, Balbirnie House Hotel has never been busier – reaching an annual turnover of over £5.5 million in 2023 and mitigating the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, finally returning to a marginal profit for the first time this year. The hotel team believe that the award of ‘Most Romantic Hotel in the World’ will be of great interest to those couples looking to book their upcoming nuptials.