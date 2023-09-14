Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Balbirnie House Hotel has cemented its status as Scotland’s wedding industry leader with its latest triumph at the recent international Haute Grandeur Awards.

The Markinch hotel has celebrated the union of 172 couples this year alone, with a further 170 already booked in for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Russell, managing director, said, ‘It is amazing to see the hard work and wonderful hospitality of so many people being recognised globally. We can certainly now reflect on an accumulated jaw-dropping history of celebrations, and long may it continue’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaynor and Nicholas Russell with their latest prestigious awards for Balbirnie House Hotel (Pic: Submitted)

Balbirnie House Hotel was also named ‘Best Country Hotel on a Country Level’, ‘Best Classic Hotel in Europe’, in addition to ‘Best Function Venue Hotel in Europe’.

Mr Russell added: “‘What is the secret of this success? It is best described simply, as taking one very special day at a time, with many involved in doing their utmost to provide their absolute best warmth of welcome of Scottish hospitality. ‘

Marinique de Wet, founder and president of Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards, said, “More than ever before, recognition helps teams to remain positive and goal driven.”