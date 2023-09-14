News you can trust since 1871
Fife luxury hotel crowned world’s best wedding hotel for fourth time

A Fife luxury hotel has been crowned the world’s best wedding hotel for a fourth time.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
Balbirnie House Hotel has cemented its status as Scotland’s wedding industry leader with its latest triumph at the recent international Haute Grandeur Awards.

The Markinch hotel has celebrated the union of 172 couples this year alone, with a further 170 already booked in for 2024.

Nicholas Russell, managing director, said, ‘It is amazing to see the hard work and wonderful hospitality of so many people being recognised globally. We can certainly now reflect on an accumulated jaw-dropping history of celebrations, and long may it continue’.

Gaynor and Nicholas Russell with their latest prestigious awards for Balbirnie House Hotel (Pic: Submitted)
Balbirnie House Hotel was also named ‘Best Country Hotel on a Country Level’, ‘Best Classic Hotel in Europe’, in addition to ‘Best Function Venue Hotel in Europe’.

Mr Russell added: “‘What is the secret of this success? It is best described simply, as taking one very special day at a time, with many involved in doing their utmost to provide their absolute best warmth of welcome of Scottish hospitality. ‘

Marinique de Wet, founder and president of Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards, said, “More than ever before, recognition helps teams to remain positive and goal driven.”

The awards are renowned for acknowledging outstanding accomplishments in providing consistently exceptional experiences within the global luxury hospitality sector.

