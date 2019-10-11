Fife luxury hotel named the best in Scotland

Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews scooped the Luxury Hotel of the Year award at the inaugural Hotel Awards Scotland.

At a glittering ceremony at the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow, 20 of the best establishments throughout Scotland were recognised and rewarded.

The Luxury Hotel of the Year award is given to hotels that are recognised as being outstanding examples in their particular market, from small family-run hotels to the most ambitious commercial ventures.

General manager, Stephen Owen, commented: “Winning this award is an immense honour and a tremendous accolade for everyone involved with Rufflets. We know that visitors have ever more choices of wonderful hotels around the country but by focusing on the needs of our guests, we have a high level of return visits as well as attracting new guests to St Andrews.

“Everyone at Rufflets works very hard to maintain the highest standards, which are rightly expected of a top hotel in Scotland, so it is fantastic to be recognised in this way by the industry.”

Mr Owen said he believes that a number of factors contributed to the hotel winning the award.

He said: “We continually seek guest feedback on all aspects of our product and service, and we take on board these suggestions where feasible, constantly aiming to exceed expectations. We hire and train local staff, if possible, who can provide an authentic experience and knowledge of the area to clients.”