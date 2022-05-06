The former pupil of Inverkeithing High School has moved his company into Moorfield Group’s Unit 8 of the park’s Energy and Development Centre (EDC) under a 5-year lease.

Stuart Beveridge, Director of BCI, said: “Location and quality of space were the determining factors for our move to the Energy Park.

Stuart Beveridge, who comes from Dalgety Bay, has made the move into larger premises.

We needed more space within a prestigious location, and the Energy Development Centre ticked all the boxes. It provides a great base for our staff and will help facilitate our future ambitious growth plans.”

His company’s new site includes 1500sq ft of flexible office spaces and will serve as the BCI’s headquarters.

Hugh Canham, Head of Asset Management at Moorfield Group added: “BCI aligns well with the current occupiers in the Energy Development Centre, which is generating strong interest and has now achieved 80% occupancy, with only two available units remaining.

“Occupiers are focusing on securing the highest quality workspace as they welcome staff back to the office. The Energy and Innovation Parks offer a great solution that provides BCI, and all occupiers, with an efficient and flexible office within a high-spec environment in a prime location.”