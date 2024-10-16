Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife-based business leader, Guy Hayward, has been recognised for his unique and community-led approach to supporting local SMEs after being shortlisted by the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The Founder and Director of Local Heroes, a marketing company dedicated to helping locally owned businesses grow, thrive, and invigorate their communities, Guy was inspired to launch the consultancy following a 30+ year corporate career in the advertising sector.

Fed up with making ‘rich corporates richer’, Guy moved to Fife in late 2023 in pursuit of his business goals and has since supported many business owners in building a brand framework and driving revenue growth.

The Grammy’s of Entrepreneurship, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, champion the hard work and incredible stories of passion, tenacity, innovation and disruption from business leaders across the UK.

Guy Hayward

In being shortlisted for ‘Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year 2024’, Guy joins a group of impressive entrepreneurs soon to be celebrated on a national scale and comes just nine months after launching Local Heroes.

Commenting on this latest achievement, Guy said: “I established Local Heroes with a clear vision to distil my global advertising experience into immediately accessible and affordable marketing action that helps local businesses grow.

"In just nine months, I have welcomed the opportunity to work with multiple businesses within Fife, across the wider Scotland region and in Europe and Asia, and I am incredibly excited about the results achieved to date. To be recognised for my approach to market, my love for local business ecosystems and the level of service delivered to my client base at such an early stage is a real honour and I am genuinely very proud. I now look forward to the awards ceremony this November and extend the best of luck to all other finalists.”

Taking place on November 18 at Grosvenor House Hotel, London, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards is one of the biggest events on the business community calendar for founders and entrepreneurs across the UK.

Inspired by local businesses who are conscious of the products they make, the resources they use and who they serve, Local Heroes is headquartered in Fife, Scotland and supports SMEs on a regional, national and international scale.

For more information, visit: https://www.localheroes.marketing/ https://greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com