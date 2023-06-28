Fife metal recycling business looks to expand

Group LTD has recently lodged a planning application with Fife Council to allow it to collect, treat, store and process waste metals at Lochinvar Road/Keith Road at Cromarty Campus, Rosyth

If approved, the expansion would allow Dalton’s to process and bundle a variety of metals, including those with and without iron, vehicles, waste electrical and electronic equipment “prior to onward transportation to other locations.” The potential expansion is located within the heart of Rosyth Docks, which is an area dominated by heavy industrial uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is already in part occupied for the proposed use which this application seeks to expand into adjoining land,” planning papers stated.“The surrounding area is very much industrial in nature - being associated with the dockyard activities. Indeed, immediately to the west of the subject site land is occupied and operated as a metal recycling facility by Thomas Muir Ltd,” the Dalton Group said.

Fife councillors will have the final say on the expansion plans (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The papers go on to state that the southern portion of the site is already occupied and operated by Dalton Metal Recycling.

“That land is utilised for the storage of metals across the yard area with a single warehouse building located at its most southern edge,” the company explained.

If approved, Dalton’s could receive vehicles at the end of their life. It would drain vehicles of all fluids before processing the metal. Hazardous wastes and liquid wastes other than waste electrical and electronic equipment “such as de-gassed fridges, de-gassed freezers, washing machines, tumble dryers, and the liquid contents of motor vehicles” would not be accepted at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, the Dalton Group asked Fife Council whether or not an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was needed. However, they were told it was not necessary to proceed. “Against this background, we firmly believe that the proposed use is appropriate for this site,” the company summarised.

The proposed operating hours are 7:00am to 6:00om, Mondays to Fridays and 7:00am to 5:00pm Saturdays and Sundays.