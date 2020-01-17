Fife mill stars in Burns night comedy

A Fife company has a ‘star’ role in a comedy drama on television this week.

Scenes in short film Haggis, which will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel on Saturday, January 25, were shot at Carr’s Flour Mill in Kirkcaldy.

Jimmy (Jimmy Chisholm) and Isobel (Elaine MacKenzie Ellis) hope their grown-up children will make it home for a special haggis 'supper'. 'Pic: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan/Velvet Wolf Films/BBC Scotland

Inspired by Address to a Haggis, it has been produced by Velvet Wolf Films and follows the lives of the MacNeep family in their ill-fated plans to get together for Burns night 2020.

Haggis factory owners Jimmy (Jimmy Chisholm) and Isobel (Elaine MacKenzie Ellis) are keen to brag about their latest award for their outstanding haggis recipe at the annual family Burns night reunion. But will their grown up children, beset by their own vagaries of life, make it to the table in time?

Haggis airs on the BBC Scotland at 9.30pm.