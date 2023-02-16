The workers, some of whom are based at Cupar, have rejected an imposed pay offer of 4.5 per cent. With the real rate of inflation, RPI, running at 13.4 per cent, this is a significant real terms pay cut said Union bosses.

AB AGRI’s latest financial report shows it had a turnover of £955 million for the year ending 31 August 2021. AB AGRI’s owner, ABF, reported group revenues of £6.7 billion over the four months to January.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “AB AGRI and ABF are extremely wealthy but expect our members to shoulder a real terms pay cut during the worst of cost of living crisis for a generation. They can absolutely afford to put forward a better offer and we are determined to ensure that they do so.

Cupar workers are being balloted over possible industrial action by Unite.

“AB AGRI’s workforce have their union’s full support.”

The workers are being balloted until March 8 and any strike action would cause significant disruption to the operations of AB AGRI mills. The dispute is also over the company’s failure to recognise the mill workers as a national bargaining unit represented by Unite.

Unite regional officer Mark Jaina said: “Disgracefully, AB AGRI is trying to union bust and divide its workers. This is behaviour from the dark days. Unite will not stand for it and nor will we accept the vindictive treatment of any worker at this employer.”