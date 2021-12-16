Fife MSPs pay a visit to see progress on Levenmouth Rail Link project

The plans for the Levenmouth Rail link will see the reinstatement and electrification of double track railway from Thornton junction to Leven on the Fife coast and the construction of two new stations.

Preparatory work until now has seen the clearance of vegetation along the five-mile corridor and the removal of redundant and life-expired railway equipment from the former line.

Activity is currently ongoing to treat invasive species, inspect structures and to drill trial holes along the full length of the route to check ground conditions and test for contamination.

From left David Torrance MSP, Councillor David Alexander NR Project Manager Joe Mulvenna, Jenny Gilruth MSP, and Councillor Alistair Suttie

Forthcoming activity on the project will include the installation of fencing on the line the start of work proper on the project early in 2022.

Completion of the rail link will see trains on the Fife line for the first time in more than half a century.

Jenny Gilruth MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes said: “It was great to have the chance to visit on-site at Leven, to meet the team and to hear more details first hand about the work that has been happening.

"I’m really grateful to Network Rail staff for facilitating this visit and for the time they spent with elected members answering questions.“In exactly two years-time we will have trains running into Leven for the first time in over 50 years.

"That’s going to bring employment and leisure opportunities for local people as well as deliver significant benefits to our communities and the local economy.“It was a fantastic opportunity to see some of the progress up close with the Network Rail team and to learn a little more about some of the environmental challenges the team have faced, particularly given the industrial past of Levenmouth.

"I know work on the first mile of track is due to start in January and I can’t wait to see it taking shape.”

Network Rail is encouraging anyone with any questions about the project to email [email protected] or call 03457 11 41 41.

