Fife nurseries gain Millie’s Mark accreditation for childcare providers

Little Beehive in Sang Road was one five across the company to gain the recognition, making it the largest group in Scotland to make the pledge.

Its nurseries in Strathkinnes, Newport and Cupar were all accredited.

Millie's Mark is awarded to childcare providers which go above and beyond the minimum requirements.

MSP David Torrance visited Little Beehive Kirkcaldy to congratulate the staff on their recent accreditation

David Torrance MSP for Kirkcaldy, visited the town’s facility to congratulate staff and talk to them about the training and accreditation.

Amanda Carlin, Little Beehive Kirkcaldy manager, said: “We are thrilled to have received our accreditation. The team at Kirkcaldy has worked extremely hard to receive this and we recognise that it has improved our service and the confidence within the team.

“All practitioners now know how to deal with all possible first aid situations that may arise, not only for children but it has also improved staff’s understanding for their general first aid and response.

All practicing Little beehive employees are now qualified in paediatric first aid, with a recent training session of 17 individuals taking place for new employees.

Added Carol: “We have to keep on top of it, it’s important to us that we offer the safest possible environment, we appreciate that no-one likes to talk about the worst-case scenario, but it’s our job to consider all possibilities and mitigate them where possible.”

Carol Craig, director of Little Beehive said accreditation was a required step for the business.

“We have always felt the current guidance in Scotland falls short of what it could be, we would love to see this more formally addressed by policymakers and perhaps make it part of mandatory training.

“We would like to extend a challenge to all nurseries, pre-schools and playgroups in Scotland, especially in our local communities, to make the Millie’s Mark guarantee.

“We couldn’t believe it when we found out we were the largest single group in Scotland to sign up!”