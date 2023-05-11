Krafty Fine Drinks in Kirk Wynd has launched its cocktail of the month campaign in a bid to offer customers some special drinks while offering support to fellow independent businesses around the town.

Megan Lindop, who started the business with fiancé Ross Lindsay, said: “The whole idea was that businesses are struggling right now. Places like the retail park tending to drive quite a lot of Kirkcaldy there, while independent businesses on the High Street and around the town are struggling.

"I thought it would be a really creative and fun idea to support the independent businesses on the High Street by collaborating with them on a cocktail. So, I create a cocktail based on their brand encapsulating what they are about what they represent. It becomes our cocktail of the month for customers to buy and it’s a little marketing campaign for the local business.

Megan Lindop, of Krafty Fine Drinks, who has been creating monthly cocktails in conjunction with local independent retailers. This month's cocktail is the Blue Diamond inspired by Eloise Jewellery. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Jock’s Grill House was the first one that I did in April. I came up with the idea of Fire on Ice, which was a sweet yet spicy twist on an Apple Pie.”

This month’s creation is a Blue Diamond in conjunction with Eloise Jewellery on the High Street.

Megan continued: “For this month, I wanted to go with something with a bit of pizzazz and I feel this cocktail perfectly represents such an established asset on the High Street.

"The businesses we have collaborated with have loved it and we’ve already had people message wanting us to do a collaboration and cocktail for them.

"Our customers love the idea that there’s a really special cocktail in the shop each month and many of them love to support local independent businesses too.”

Krafty Fine Drinks, which specialises in craft beers, wines, gins and cocktails, opened its doors last June. As its first anniversary approaches it continues to go from strength to strength, bringing something a little more upmarket to Kirkcaldy and offering something unique in the town centre.

