Fife pet food firm announces new director of customer success
Lisa Maxwell has joined Rosyth based Bella & Duke as it continues to grow and expand. New chief executive James Sturrock joined the team earlier this year.
Following a record-breaking year in 2023, the UK’s leading subscription raw pet food company delivered over 15 million of its meals across the UK and grew the team to over 130 employees. Lisa was previously head of customer hub with Vets Now for 12 years where she oversaw the introduction and growth of multiple customer functions. She said: “I am delighted to be joining the Bella & Duke team, their commitment to caring for both pets and their owners throughout all stages of their journey stood out to me. I know first-hand how much it means to see my own pets live healthy and happy lives.”
Bella & Duke was named Manufacturer of the Year 2023 at the Pet Industry Federation Awards, having brought manufacturing in house two years ago.
Mr Sturrock added: “We’re excited to welcome Lisa to our team, our customers are extremely important to us and allow us to embark on our journey to do right by our pets. As a predominantly direct-to-consumer business, Lisa brings invaluable experience and will play an integral role in developing relationships with our loyal customer base, allowing us to continue to give our pets the happy, healthy, and long lives they deserve.”