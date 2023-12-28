Fife pet food firm Bella & Duke celebrates record year with awards, investment and growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As well as a number of recent award wins, significant investment in machinery at its production and fulfillment facility and continued growth has seen the team at , Bella & Duke has expanded to 133 employees, with several roles now available to join the growing team. This year it has delivered over 15 million of its meals across the UK.

Following the growth, Mark Scott and Tony Ottley, founder, were named among the ‘Most Ambitious Business Leaders’ in the UK, as one of just five businesses in Scotland named in the 2023 LDC Top 50 list. Bella & Duke was also listed in the first ever 2023 Scotland Fast Growth 50 index.

Another landmark moment for Bella & Duke this year saw the pet food and wellbeing company make their first steps into retail through a considered test with Pets at Home, being available in 25 stores.

Mark Scott and Tony Ottley, founders of Bella & Duke (Pic: Malcolm Cochrane)

Mr Scott said; “We’ve always understood the importance of the relationship between pets and their owners, and this has been key to our success. Since starting Bella & Duke with Tony back in 2016 it has been a long but incredibly rewarding experience seeing our vision grow year on year, and 2023 has been no different.

“Our success wouldn’t be possible without the hard work all our team do each day to help us on our mission. This also wouldn’t be possible without our subscribers that have supported us throughout our journey. We want to do right by our pets and give them the healthy, happy, and long lives they deserve, and we love hearing stories from our loyal community sharing the stories of their pets’ since feeding raw - and 2024 is already shaping up to be incredibly exciting for us.”