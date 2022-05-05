Fife port hub hits milestone of one million tonnes of product

The Agri-Hub, which opened in early 2020, handles an extensive range of important agricultural products for Scottish animal feed, food and drink and farming industries.

The port has been fully open and operational throughout the global pandemic.

Its location on the Firth of Forth ensures an efficient supply chain as cargo can be shipped directly from many origins from all around the world to Scotland without the need for trans-shipments at a European port.

Forth Ports Rosyth (Pic: Peter Devlin)

This also means there is a reduction in truck road miles.

Andy Lamb, Deputy port manager, said: “Our agri-hub in Rosyth is a success story.

“We have shown resilience during a very challenging time for the port and our team has worked hard to ensure that the supplies reach the key farming and food market.”

The landmark was also welcomed by Cefetra.

Andrew Mackay, managing director, said: “The facility helps us supply the Scottish market with key raw materials that the feed, food and drink Industries require to be imported.”

Rosyth’s location and logistical links to the motorway network, make it ideally suited to supply all areas of Scotland and northern England.

To create the agri-hub in 2020, the port was deepened to provide a true deep-water port capable of taking vessels carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of cargo.