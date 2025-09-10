Fife producer The Farmer's Son shortlisted in renowned Meat Management Awards 2025

The Farmer's Son multi award-winning Scottish Black Pudding has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Charcuterie Product category at this year's Meat Management Industry Awards 2025.

The annual Meat Management Industry Awards recognise the best producers, suppliers, retailers, individuals and organisations in the UK meat sector. The awards promote excellence, recognise innovation, and offer significant branding and networking opportunities for individuals and companies within our diverse meat sector. These awards will help enhance The Farmer's Son's brand reputation, boost team morale, establish credibility for their small business, and foster a culture of continuous improvement, ultimately driving long-term success in a competitive industry.

This is a fantastic achievement for The Farmer's Son and they are delighted that their dedication to provenance, community and quality is being noticed. As they move towards a hopeful future, The Farmer's Son encourage all of us to appreciate local producers, savour quality food, and advocate for sustainable practices.

It has been an incredibly successful year for their Scottish Black Pudding, having won a Great Taste Award, Silver Great British Food award and a gold award at the annual Farm Shop & Deli awards.

Founder of The Farmer's Son Pete Mitchell

The much anticipated and prestigious Meat Management Awards black-tie dinner and ceremony will take place at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole (near to the NEC Birmingham) on Thursday evening 18th September 2025. This is Britain’s biggest meat industry event - comedian and celebrity magician Pete Firman will be their VIP host this year.

Be sure to follow The Farmers Son Instagram or Facebook page for updates or sign up to their newsletter to keep up updated with the results!