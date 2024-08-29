Fife prop firm adds Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings franchise TV prequels to list of customers

Scaramanga owner Carl Morenikeji is celebrating its vintage products appearing in medieval TV shows House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

A Fife vintage lifestyle products retailer is celebrating after adding two new TV prequels to its already extensive list of global entertainment franchise props clients.

Scaramanga in Cupar has added both Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings TV prequels – House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – to the list of shows and films it has supplied props for.

Season two of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video today (Thursday) includes stone bowls, iron and brass vintage padlocks and antique ox cart wheels sourced from the local firm in 2022 and last year.

The second season of global sensation House of the Dragon, currently airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, has seven Scaramanga antique padlocks.

It’s not the first time the vintage specialist has provided its products as props to the Lord of the Rings franchise, as the 2012 film, The Hobbit, included antique brass padlocks from the retailer in Bilbo’s house.

Since then the small company has gone on to supply more than 30 movies and 30 TV shows and has become the front-of-mind choice of props buyers for certain items, most notably vintage and antique padlocks.

Among them are productions from global entertainment franchises, including Marvel Cinematic Universe; Wizarding World; James Bond; Fast & Furious; Batman and Middle-Earth.

Others have been Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again; Paddington 2; Death on the Nile (2022) and The Legend of Tarzan.

Items from Scaramanga have also appeared on the small screen with its products bought for Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Big Brother, His Dark Material series two and The Great season three.

To mark its latest props milestone, Scaramanga is offering 25 per cent off its extra-large brass padlocks like the ones seen in House of the Dragon season two.

Speaking about its latest global streaming TV successes, Carl Morenikeji, founder and managing director of Scaramanga, said: “Seeing our vintage products appear in The Hobbit 12 years ago was a special moment for our company as I’ve always enjoyed the Lord of the Rings books.

"Having them appear again in this hugely popular TV show from the same fantasy world is really rewarding.

"I’m hugely grateful for the loyalty of our props buyers and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so quickly, which is often a crucial factor – as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day.

"Thanks to them we’re looking forward to seeing our products in four more global franchise productions in the next 12 months.”