Fife prop firm Scaramanga's role in supplying items for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Scaramanga owner Carl Morenikeji is celebrating his firm’s reputation as a go-to supplier of vintage items to Hollywood movies confirmed by five films with his products opening in just nine weeks. (Pic: Alan S. Morrison)

Cupar-based Scaramanga has provided vintage lifestyle items to the makers of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which hits UK cinemas on Wednesday, June 28.

Those behind the fifth film in the Indiana Jones series, starring Harrison Ford, bought a satchel, wooden pulleys and three large old iron padlocks from the company in May 2021, and owner Carl Morenikeji and his staff are hoping to see them on-screen.

The latest film release marks the end of a nine-week Hollywood high five for Scaramanga, with the movie being the fifth released in the last nine weeks where makers had purchased vintage items from the firm.

The run started on April 28 with the release on Disney+ of live action remake Peter Pan & Wendy, which includes two vintage suitcases and a trunk supplied by the Fife company.

Since then there has been the release of Fast X with two Scaramanga tines, one shaped like a car; the Disney live action remake of The Little Mermaid including an old wooden pulley of theirs and The Flash with a satchel, wooden pulleys and a vintage padlock.

The five film streak is only the start of a record seven-movie release year for the company which sells its interiors, homewares, vintage furniture and bags online and in its Cupar HQ. Two more Hollywood studio films it’s supplied are due to be release by the end of the year. Its previous record was last year, when it saw five films appear with its products.

Carl Morenikeji, Scaramanga founder and managing director, said: “Seeing our vintage products so well thought of that they’ve been used in five Hollywood movies released in just nine weeks would have been unimaginable to me when our antique trunks and chests appeared in our first movie, Dark Shadows, 11 years ago. I’m hugely grateful for the loyalty of our props buyers and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so quickly, which is often a crucial factor – as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day.”

Scaramanga products have now appeared in 24 major films, including ones in five of the top ten biggest grossing movie series, confirming its place as a go-to supplier of vintage items to the Hollywood film industry.

Past films to feature the company’s wares include The Hobbit, Paddington 2, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, both Maleficent movies, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Dark Shadows.

The firm has also supplied vintage and antique items to 24 television shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials, The Crystal Maze, Celebrity Big Brother, TOWIE, Hollyoaks and The Great.

