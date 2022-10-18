It won gold for ‘Best Estate Agency in Scotland, and silver for ‘Best Letting Agency in Scotland’ at the ESTAS Customer Service Awards.

The winners were announced at the Grosvenor House in London at a ceremony hosted by TV property presenter Phil Spencer.

The Cupar based company was also name best local estate agency group in Scotland, number one estate agent and letting agent in Fife.

Fromleft: sales manager Perrie McIntosh; estate agent Jimmy Mullen; Phil Spencer and Jim Parker.

Jim Parker, managing director manager of Fife Properties said “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS for the third year in a row.

“It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice.

“We have always been very proud of the personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

Phil Spencer - who has hosted :the ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 - also praised the winners.

He said “I’ve said it many times, but the work of agents, conveyancers and brokers is vastly underrated by the general public and its only when clients go through the process that they understand the effort, complexity and hard work that goes into their job. “