A Fife business has been recognised again for delivering outstanding customer service to its clients. Fife Properties has won the No.1 Estate Agent and Letting Agent in Fife from The ESTAS - the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry.

The award came from customer reviews submitted to the ESTAS review platform which is exclusively for real estate professionals. They are completed at the end of the moving experience, and ESTAS monitors and verifies service ratings over a 12 month period to give a highly accurate overview of the standard of service delivered to customers.

Fife Properties, which has offices in Leven and Cupar, has now been shortlisted to win a regional or national trophy at the ESTAS Awards on October 18, presented by TV property expert Phil Spence.

Jim Parker, managing director and owner of the business, said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted again. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. Hopefully we can go one step further and win at The ESTAS Awards in October.Simon Brown, founder of ESTAS says “At ESTAS we’re creating a community of estate and letting agents who all share a passion for delivering great service to their clients and a belief that excellent service should be the norm not the exception.”

Jim Parker (centre) receives a previous award from TV host Phil Spencer (Pic: Phil Goodson)

Phil Spencer added: To win an award is a great achievement and something every agency should be extremely proud of. It’s a direct reflection of the amazing efforts of staff to deliver exceptional service to clients in their local communities.”