Fife pub celebrates award as CAMRA's regional pub of the year

The Hillend Tavern has been named Kingdom of Fife CAMRA's pub of the year 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kingdom of Fife CAMRA is delighted to announce that The Hillend Tavern has been awarded its Pub of the Year 2024 accolade. This recognition comes on the heels of securing the pub of the year title from the Scotland and Northern Ireland Branch of CAMRA.

The Hillend Tavern, in Hillend at the edge of Dalgety Bay, has become a beacon for exceptional ale and outstanding hospitality. The pub's commitment to providing a high-quality range of real ales, along with a warm, inviting and convivial atmosphere, has earned it the admiration of both locals and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award, presented by the chair at the Fife CAMRA social, held on Saturday at the tavern, was a buoyant occasion attended by a wide-ranging group of members, both longstanding supporters and new enthusiasts alike. The event celebrated not only the pub's commitment to excellence but also the vibrant and growing community of beer enthusiasts in the region.

The Hillend Tavern scooped the coveted CAMRA title (Pic: Google Maps)

The Hillend Tavern's owner, Mikey Henderson expressed his gratitude for the recognition from the Fife CAMRA and that it was a testament to the hard work and dedication of his team, as well as the unwavering support of the patrons. Winning Pub of the Year from both the Scotland and Northern Ireland Branch and the Kingdom of Fife CAMRA is an unqualified endorsement of their hard work.