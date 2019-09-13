Fife pub is best in UK for spirits

A St Andrews pub is the best for spirits in the UK.

The Criterion won the category at the Great British Pub Awards 2019, beating off competition from across the UK.

The judges were particularly impressed with how The Criterion has an ever evolving range of locally sourced premium spirits, tasting events showcasing local distillers and staff training that leads to an industry recognised qualification in wines and spirits.

The awards – organised by pub industry bible The Morning Advertiser – celebrate the best in the business across more than 20 different categories, covering everything from the UK’s Best Pub for Beer, Best Pub for Family and Best Pub for Food, to the UK’s overall Pub of the Year award.

Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, said: “By winning one of our awards, The Criterion has shown it really is one of the UK’s finest.”

Owner Steve Latto said: “Hazel and I thrilled to have won this award that gives recognition to our pub and incredible team. We have a wide range of customers from all over the world so we love to showcase Scottish and local products in our traditional Scottish pub and give them a true taste of Scotland and Fife.

“We would just like to say slainte mhath to all our staff, customers, suppliers and Morning Advertiser.”