Fife restaurant celebrates success at Asian Restaurant of the Year awards

Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar in Dunfermline has been named Asian Restaurant of the Year for the central and Fife region in the Asian Restaurant Awards, Scotland, an event which showcases the top dining establishments from across the nation, which is a key feature of Scotland's food and cultural landscape.

It picked up the award at a ceremony at the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh. Yawar Khan, ACF chairman, said: “We congratulate Dhoom, and all our amazing winning restaurants across Scotland. They exemplify excellence across the board, and are to be commended at this time when the hospitality sector continues to face significant challenges with rising food and energy prices, along with staff shortages. Never has it been more important to acknowledge the part these restaurants play, and celebrate the success of our vibrant sector.”

Dhaneswhar Prasad, chef/proprietor of Dhoom, said: “We are thrilled, this is another major award for us on the back of the significant accolades we have already picked up this year – it really has been one of our best for awards and testament to what we do every day at Dhoom – serve fantastic food that keeps our customers coming back for more.”

Dhoom street eatery in Dunfermline has won many awards (Pic: Submitted)