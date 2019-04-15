Fife restaurant marks 13th anniversary

A Fife restaurant is celebrating 13 years in business.

The Wee Restaurant, which sits undernearth the Forth Rail Bridge in North Queensferry is run by husband and wife, Craig and Vikki Wood.

They opened their first restaurant in the village in 2006.

The 40-cover restaurant serves dishes based around the seasons, created by chef Craig.

Vikki manages both the North Queensferry restaurant, and the second Wee Restaurant that opened in Edinburgh in 2016.

Vikki said: : “Of course people visit us for the wonderful dishes Craig creates, but the reason we see people return again and again is down to the service.

“We love looking after people.”