Fife restaurant ranked the second best in Scotland

A Fife restaurant has been named one of the best in the UK in this year’s Good Food Guide.

The top 50 restaurants in the UK are listed in the book – and it features one Fife restaurant.

The Peat Inn was listed as the 23rd best restaurant in the UK – the second highest ranked Scottish restaurant.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie was listed 14th. L’Enclume in Cumbria topped the list.

The Good Food Guide 2020 by Waitrose & Partners (GFG) has revealed this year’s very best places to dine in the UK, with 1200 eateries from big names to best-kept secrets, included in the trusted restaurant handbook.

The book was released yesterday (Thursday).