Fife’s Balbirnie House wins Wedding Hotel of the Year award - for 13th time in 15 years

It was an historic evening for Fife’s Balbirnie House when the venue was named Wedding Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards.

For it is the thirteenth time in fifteen years that the Markinch hotel has received the honour.

Renowned as one of the world’s top wedding destinations, the Balbirnie weddings department were also named top Wedding Team at the awards, while head gardener Duncan Hogg was named as the evening’s top Maintenance & Grounds Individual.

Winning the Wedding Hotel of the Year is yet another incredible achievement for the hotel, which enjoyed success at the globally recognised Haute Grandeur Awards back in October, being named ‘Global Wedding Retreat of the Year’ at a

glitzy ceremony held in Dubai.

Owner and Managing Director, Nicholas Russell said of the awards: “Since receiving the global award in 2018, we’ve had the opportunity to focus more than ever before on our provision of Scotland hospitality. The new 2019 national accolade is absolutely wonderful for our entire brigade.

“It is profoundly humbling for us to achieve such consistent success with this industry award, when there are so many beautiful properties in Scotland’s amazing hotel sector.”