Fife salon named one of the best in Scotland

A Leven salon has been named one of the top eight in Scotland.

At the 2019 Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards, Craig Boyd Hairdressing made it to the final eight in the Salon of the Year category.

Owner Craig Boyd said: “Over the past few years the business has grown, offering all aspects of hairdressing, as well as some beauty services.

“We also offer a home service for clients who are house bound.

“We are, as a team, ecstatic at reaching the final eight. We would like to thank all who voted for us and for being nominated.”

The ‘SHABAs’ are Scotland’s largest and most successful, industry endorsed awards.

Thirty two awards are presented on the night, honouring the best hair and beauty businesses and brands across the country.