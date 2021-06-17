Fife seaside food shack run by 'Great British Menu' star re-opens today

The Harbour Cafe.

The Harbour Café in Elie is offering a new dinner menu for the very first time, as well as lunch Wednesday to Sunday.

With the addition of a charcoal fired oven, chef Amy Elles has also launched a new menu range to include hot fish, seafood and meat dishes.

The cafe is located right on the harbour, overlooking the stunning sands of Elie Beach in the picturesque East Neuk.

The café is run by husband-and-wife team Amy and Jack Elles.

For the new lunch and dinner service menu items will include: Asparagus & Brown Crab Mayonnaise; Haddie Pâté; Tomato & Strawberry Gazpacho; Fish Of The Day; Bbq'd 1/2 Lobster; Bbq'd Langoustines; Organic Balcaskie Cold Rare Roast Beef; All Served With Patatas Aliñas, East Neuk Market Garden Salad,Aioli, Lemon & Sourdough; Tarta De Santiago; Strawberries & Toblerone Sauce; Cheese & Honey.

Amy and Jack will source local heritage breed beef and lamb from nearby Balcaskie Estate, prepared by the Butchery at Bowhouse alongside organic fresh produce from East Neuk Market Garden also at Bowhouse food hub. And, of course, the Pittenweem landed langoustines and lobster for which they are famous.

Fans of cooking programmes may also recognise Amy from the BBC TV series ‘Great British Menu’ where she represented Scotland in 2020 and 2021. Recently the pair were invited to cook for royalty when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Fife