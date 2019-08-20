Fife seaside pub named one of best in UK

A Fife seaside pub has been named among the best to visit in the UK.

The Railway Inn in Lower Largo is one of just 10 pubs to feature on the list – and the only one in Scotland.

On the list, the Railway Inn is described as being a “firm favourite with ramblers, dog walkers and locals alike”.

The pubs were recommended by members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) for Water Quality Month as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.

The campaign has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events.

In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director, said: “These pubs promise sun, sand and adventure for any beach-lover seeking out a pint of real ale.”

Mr Wilkinson added: “As August marks Water Quality Month and the opportunity to reflect on how important our rivers and oceans are, why not soak in your appreciation with a pint in hand?”