Fife shop’s props feature in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil film

The props success story of a Cupar vintage specialist has continued with the release of Disney fairytale Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The latest chapter of Scaramanga’s business fairytale began in June last year when the firm received an order from props buyers for the dark fairytale sequel for 10 padlocks – eight antique and two reproduction.

Now they’re appearing on big screens worldwide in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil starring Angelina Jolie as the deceived fairy turned wicked fairy godmother.

It is the third major movie this year to use the firm’s wares as props – they also supplied brass and iron antique padlocks and a set of school ropes to Disney’s Dumbo, and a very large 1920s leather suitcase to Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is Scaramanga’s third Disney film – it also saw more than 100 of its medieval-looking products used in the 2014 original Maleficent.

To mark the new accolade, Scaramanga is creating a special display in its Cupar store.

Speaking about the firm’s latest big-screen success, Scaramanga founder and managing director Carl Morenikeji said: “We’re naturally delighted to see our products chosen for the second Maleficent movie thanks to our reputation as specialists in vintage lifestyle products for your home.

“It was a real thrill to see so many of products appear in the original 2014 live-action Maleficent and to be recognised with this new role in the franchise is great.”