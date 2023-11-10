A soft play venue in Fife is launching its elf experience in the countdown to Christmas.

Santa's little helpers are gearing up for a festive adventure at Wonderworld’s base in St Clair Street.

The Elf Experience promises to deliver an unforgettable Christmas celebration, chock-full of enchanting activities that will have children of all ages spreading joy and laughter. This yuletide event offers a sleigh-full of holiday cheer that includes a live performance by the Theatre School of Scotland. Performances run from Saturday December 2 through to Sunday 17th with morning and afternoon sessions. More details at www.facebook.com/WWKirkcaldy

Wonderworld Soft Play’s friendly, festive elves will be on hand to welcome everyone with special gifts. It will also have a ‘letters to Santa’ ands an arts and crafts area where youngsters can create Christmas-themed crafts.

The Elf Experience is coming to the Kirkcaldy venue (Pic: Submitted)