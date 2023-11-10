Fife soft play venue launches Elf Experience for youngsters
Santa's little helpers are gearing up for a festive adventure at Wonderworld’s base in St Clair Street.
The Elf Experience promises to deliver an unforgettable Christmas celebration, chock-full of enchanting activities that will have children of all ages spreading joy and laughter. This yuletide event offers a sleigh-full of holiday cheer that includes a live performance by the Theatre School of Scotland. Performances run from Saturday December 2 through to Sunday 17th with morning and afternoon sessions. More details at www.facebook.com/WWKirkcaldy
Wonderworld Soft Play’s friendly, festive elves will be on hand to welcome everyone with special gifts. It will also have a ‘letters to Santa’ ands an arts and crafts area where youngsters can create Christmas-themed crafts.
Reece Donnelly, Theatre School of Scotland said: “We are delighted to be working with Wonderworld this Christmas. There is so much synergy between the brands and I think every Theatre School of Scotland child has had fun in their venues at one point, so it seems proper full circle to be now creating a Christmas show with them. The show will be festive, fun and filled with lots of laughs!”