Fife Solicitors welcome Jenny Gilruth MSP as they celebrate raising more than £15,000 for charity

Thanks to Rollos Solicitors, scores of people now protected their wishes by getting a Will drawn up, and some of the UK’s best-loved charities have had financial boost too.

The Will Aid campaign involves participating solicitors volunteering their time and expertise to write basic Wills, waiving their usual fees, and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

Donations help Will Aid’s nine partner charities – including ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland) - to continue their life-changing work both at home and abroad.

Jenny Gilruth with Rollos team—Ken Smith,Iain Haywood and Margo Hopton

Will Aid takes place every November, since joining Will Aid in 1996, the Rollos team have raised an impressive £156,8790 in total.

Rollo’s fundraising total this year is over £6,000 more than their previous campaign, when they raised £9,247 and came second in Scotland.

Bob Inch, Partner at Rollos, which has firms across Fife, said: “We’re delighted to have reached such an incredible milestone in this fantastic scheme, which we’re really proud to be part of.

“This is a double success – not only have more people now got important legal documents setting out their wishes, but we have also been able to help charities which do amazing work both at home and abroad.

“Well done to all the team who have put in a great effort to make this year’s Will Aid our best yet!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, said: “An enormous thank you to the Rollos team for all their hard work and dedication – it’s down to them that so many people in the Fife area now have peace of mind thanks to having a Will created by a professional.

“The incredible amount raised means many people in the UK and abroad will now receive life-changing support through our partner charities, so well done everyone for the incredible effort.”

Ms Gilruth, who is Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, said: “Everyone involved in Will Aid at Rollos should be proud of their achievements this year and since they first took part in Will Aid nearly thirty years ago.

“To have raised more than £156,000 for charity in that time is incredible, as well as helping more people have peace of mind by getting access to a professionally drawn up Will. Well done to the whole team!”

The suggested donation for a single Will during Will Aid is £100, and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.